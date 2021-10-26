Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of IMGO traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 155,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,690. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.