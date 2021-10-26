HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $299.93 million and $180.37 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00215103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00104073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 299,871,419 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

