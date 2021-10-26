Nano Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00009052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $748.97 million and $30.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,095.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.69 or 0.06859936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00313702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.00997711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00089088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.49 or 0.00471035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.00280902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00248266 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

