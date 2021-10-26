F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.710-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.23 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.11.

FFIV stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.90. 842,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

