Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,938. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.14%.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

