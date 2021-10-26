Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.30. 19,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.