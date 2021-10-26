Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,085. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

