Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post $377.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.90 million to $391.14 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $481.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

TGI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.67. 552,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after buying an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

