Beam Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $78.39 million and $7.52 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004370 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,698,720 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

