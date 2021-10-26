Zacks: Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce $20.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,013. The company has a market cap of $541.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

