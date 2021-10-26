CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $17,590.80 and approximately $60,633.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

