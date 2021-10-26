Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57. Traeger has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Traeger stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

