$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $312.50 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

