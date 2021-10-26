The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post sales of $761.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.20 million and the lowest is $743.60 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $10,414,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 34,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

