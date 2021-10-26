Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.49. Criteo posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

CRTO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,682. Criteo has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

