Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $70.52. 4,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

