Fear NFTs Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

