Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $999.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.30 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $809.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.82. 14,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

