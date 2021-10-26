Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.
Shares of MX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 16,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,093. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.