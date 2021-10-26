Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

Shares of MX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 16,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,093. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.