UChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,656.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UChain has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $55,681.38 and approximately $2,656.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

UChain Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

