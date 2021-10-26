ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,660. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.04. ASGN has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

