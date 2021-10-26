$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

BLMN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 94,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

