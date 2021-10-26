Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.25. 174,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

