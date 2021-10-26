SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $2.65 on Major Exchanges

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $60.33 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

