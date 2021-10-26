Brokerages Set BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,312

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,312 ($30.21).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON BHP traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,979.80 ($25.87). The company had a trading volume of 3,702,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,688. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,064.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,148.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.98%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

