Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 512,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,018,133. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

