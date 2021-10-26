Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $4.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings per share of $4.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.16. Lennar reported earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.42. 195,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,001. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

