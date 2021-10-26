Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.88

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.88 and last traded at $159.74, with a volume of 15654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.