TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

TriNet Group stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $98.40. 16,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,826. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,278 shares of company stock worth $12,730,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

