Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.2-$126.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.99 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,865. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

