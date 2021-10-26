ZENZO Hits One Day Volume of $1,134.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $536,541.75 and approximately $1,134.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00044680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00114032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.40 or 0.00451190 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00039526 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.