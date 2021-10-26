Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.44 Million

Brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post sales of $124.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $529.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $714.98 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. 107,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,638. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.20.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

