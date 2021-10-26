Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $12.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

LTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 24,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,240. Latch has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latch will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,835,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

