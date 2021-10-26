Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $128.30

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.45. 27,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

