Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $170.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.76. 129,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.