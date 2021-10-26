Centrality (CENNZ) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $87.51 million and $905,179.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00213032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

