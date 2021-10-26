Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,367. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.