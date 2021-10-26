Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.
Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,367. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.
Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.