LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. 73,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,632. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,410,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

