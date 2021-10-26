$25.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post $25.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.36 million to $26.00 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $96.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $207.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

