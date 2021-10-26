Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.990-$3.070 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

