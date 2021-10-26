Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.68. 714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

