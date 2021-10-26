Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 145,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,857. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

