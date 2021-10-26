Formation Fi (FORM) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $3.11 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,350.46 or 1.00105937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.10 or 0.06724154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

