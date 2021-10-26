GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $12,157.67 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $12,157.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,350.46 or 1.00105937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.10 or 0.06724154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002643 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,509,499 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

