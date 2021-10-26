Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $106.64

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AXSM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,367,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

