M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 248.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LON:MNG traded up GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.61). 7,694,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,298. The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

