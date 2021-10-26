M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 248.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

MNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:MNG traded up GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.61). The company had a trading volume of 7,694,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.88. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

