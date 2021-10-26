Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DETNF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DETNF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 2,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

