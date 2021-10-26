Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. 116,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

