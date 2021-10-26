Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

